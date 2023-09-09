Numerai GP LLC Buys New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in RB Global by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after buying an additional 880,158 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $66.30 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik Olsson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

Free Report

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

