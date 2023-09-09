Numerai GP LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,959 shares during the period. Frontline makes up approximately 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.10% of Frontline worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Frontline Trading Up 4.4 %

FRO stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.