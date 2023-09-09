Numerai GP LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.71 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

