Numerai GP LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 40,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,765,000 after acquiring an additional 79,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Up 4.0 %

WRK opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

