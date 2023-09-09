Numerai GP LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Intapp comprises about 1.0% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.10% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,627,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,758. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

