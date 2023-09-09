Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 94.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

