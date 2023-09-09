Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 231,209 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.14% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,490. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.52 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.