Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 231,209 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.14% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,490. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.52 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.