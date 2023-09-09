Numerai GP LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Procore Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,173 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

