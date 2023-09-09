Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Eastern Bankshares makes up 1.0% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $62,383,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $21,807,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,713 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,243,000 after purchasing an additional 907,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

