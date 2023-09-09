Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

