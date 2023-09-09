NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up approximately 2.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NV5 Global worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

