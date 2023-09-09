NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4 %

NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

