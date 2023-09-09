NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average is $357.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

