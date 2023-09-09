OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.54

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and traded as high as $47.90. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 375 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

