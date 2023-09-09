ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 22,500 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 22,500 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 330,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 21st, James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $117,005.91.

On Wednesday, June 14th, James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

ONTF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

ON24 last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ON24 by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

