Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,615,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.72.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

