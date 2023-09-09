Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $1.11 Billion Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,393,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,494,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.