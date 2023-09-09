Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,108,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.