Ossiam Acquires 175,371 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ossiam increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,371 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $108,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

