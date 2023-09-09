Ossiam Acquires 316,954 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,954 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

