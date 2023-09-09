Ossiam Acquires 66,078 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 258.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

