Ossiam Buys 30,546 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ossiam grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PGR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.