Ossiam Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2,896.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,315 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,005,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,561 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

