Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.