Ossiam Has $166.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 212,313 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

