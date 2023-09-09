Ossiam Has $23.03 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ossiam raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 310.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.