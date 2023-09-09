Ossiam Has $60.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5,179.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,617 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.3% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.15% of Sysco worth $60,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

SYY opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

