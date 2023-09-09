Ossiam Has $71.43 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,249 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $71,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

