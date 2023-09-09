Ossiam Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ossiam grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.3% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ossiam owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $63,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

