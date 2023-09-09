Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 788.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,560 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

