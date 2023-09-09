Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $600.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.