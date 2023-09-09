Ossiam Purchases 1,601,878 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4,136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,878 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $57,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.36 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

