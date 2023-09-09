Ossiam Purchases 247,017 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 395.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,017 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.