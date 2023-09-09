Ossiam Purchases 35,279 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 462.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.86. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

