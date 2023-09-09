Ossiam Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ossiam raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,753 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

