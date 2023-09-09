Ossiam Sells 141,062 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 141,062 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.