Ossiam Sells 3,613 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.26 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.