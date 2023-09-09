Ossiam Sells 832 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.15% of F5 worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,309 shares of company stock worth $1,459,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

