Overbrook Management Corp Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

