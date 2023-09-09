Overbrook Management Corp Sells 5,560 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

