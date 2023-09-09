Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 8.9 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
