Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

