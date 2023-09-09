Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

