Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

