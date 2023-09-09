Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

