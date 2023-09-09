Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $113,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

