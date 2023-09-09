Paul Gu Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 1st, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89.

Upstart Stock Down 3.8 %

Upstart stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.