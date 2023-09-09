Paul Gu Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89.

Upstart Stock Down 3.8 %

Upstart stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

