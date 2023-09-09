Petiole USA ltd Sells 19,875 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Petiole USA ltd reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.4% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.5 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

