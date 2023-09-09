Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

