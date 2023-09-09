Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 61.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 93,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

