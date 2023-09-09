Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 32,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

